Meat shops near temples, schools to remain shut in Haryana

Broader context of similar measures

Officials said the ban was intended to ensure peace and law and order during Navratri; other authorities and groups have cited protecting devotees' sentiments in similar measures.

In Palwal, authorities ordered all meat shops to remain shut for Navratri; the district has previously been described as sensitive following past unrest.

Groups like VHP want similar bans in other cities too, pointing out hygiene concerns near temples.

States like Uttar Pradesh and cities like Varanasi already have similar rules during festivals, so Haryana's move fits into a bigger trend of balancing tradition with public order.