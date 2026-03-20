Meat shops near temples, schools to remain shut in Haryana
Haryana has ordered a ban on the opening of meat shops near temples, worship sites, and schools in cities for Navratri, from March 19 to 27, 2026.
Officials say the move follows state laws and will be strictly enforced by local authorities.
Anyone breaking the rules could face tough penalties.
Broader context of similar measures
Officials said the ban was intended to ensure peace and law and order during Navratri; other authorities and groups have cited protecting devotees' sentiments in similar measures.
In Palwal, authorities ordered all meat shops to remain shut for Navratri; the district has previously been described as sensitive following past unrest.
Groups like VHP want similar bans in other cities too, pointing out hygiene concerns near temples.
States like Uttar Pradesh and cities like Varanasi already have similar rules during festivals, so Haryana's move fits into a bigger trend of balancing tradition with public order.