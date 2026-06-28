Medak woman dies by suicide after husband's DNA test demand
India
A 25-year-old woman in Telangana's Medak district died by suicide on June 25, reportedly after her husband accused her of infidelity and demanded a DNA test for their unborn child.
The couple, married for about a year and a half, had frequent arguments, this time sparked by a message she sent about her pregnancy reports.
Husband and mother-in-law arrested, probe ongoing
The woman's mother blames her son-in-law for pushing her daughter to this point, alleging that her son-in-law suspecting her daughter led her to commit suicide.
After the incident, both the husband and mother-in-law were arrested following a police complaint. Authorities are now investigating the case further.