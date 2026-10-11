Media bodies demand apology after Delhi Police detained journalists
Several top media organizations, like the Press Club of India and Indian Women's Press Corps, have called out Delhi Police for detaining journalists during protests against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.
Even with press IDs, reporters were held and had their gear taken away.
Media bodies are now demanding an apology and a proper investigation into what happened.
Press freedom extends to all reporters
The organizations stressed that press freedom isn't just for those with government accreditation: it's a right for everyone reporting news.
They criticized the heavy police presence and internet shutdowns, saying reporters must be allowed to carry out their professional duties without intimidation or interference.
They want all detained journalists released immediately and their equipment returned.