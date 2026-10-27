Medical College Kolkata juniors say threats followed stampede killing 19
After a tragic stampede during Durga Puja last week that killed 19 people, junior doctors and interns at Medical College Kolkata say they've been getting threats for calling out poor hospital management.
According to Debasish Haldar from the West Bengal Junior Doctors Front, they spoke up about missing basic facilities and management failures, but now feel intimidated just for trying to make things better.
Health minister calls juniors 'dimagi naxals'
The state's health minister has brushed off their claims and even questioned if these juniors really represent the junior doctors and interns in government hospitals, going so far as to call them "dimagi naxals".
The chief minister also criticized them for holding a press conference after the tragedy.
Still, some senior doctors are standing with the juniors, saying real healthcare issues shouldn't be ignored or covered up.