Medical Counselling Committee releases NEET UG 2026 counseling schedule

Choice locking starts August 12 at 4pm and wraps up by August 13 at 11am.

Seat allotment is based on your choices and rank, with results out on August 17.

If you get a seat, reporting to your institute runs from August 18-22.

New rule alert: if you're hoping for an upgrade in later rounds, no need for physical reporting during the process.

Didn't get a seat? You can still join the next round!