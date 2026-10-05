Meena Devi, Lallan Sharma allegedly killed husband near Manduwala

A 30-year-old woman, Meena Devi, and her 23-year-old boyfriend, Lallan Sharma, have been arrested for allegedly murdering Meena's husband, Madan Mukhiya.

Madan's body was found on October 3 in a forest near Manduwala with injuries to the neck caused by a sharp-edged weapon.

He worked as a laborer and was originally from Bihar.