Meena Devi, Lallan Sharma allegedly killed husband near Manduwala
India
A 30-year-old woman, Meena Devi, and her 23-year-old boyfriend, Lallan Sharma, have been arrested for allegedly murdering Meena's husband, Madan Mukhiya.
Madan's body was found on October 3 in a forest near Manduwala with injuries to the neck caused by a sharp-edged weapon.
He worked as a laborer and was originally from Bihar.
Lallan Sharma admits killing, knife seized
Police moved fast, arresting Sharma the next day near Bala Sundari Temple.
During questioning, he admitted to the crime and disclosed Meena's involvement.
According to Senior Superintendent of Police Pramendra Dobhal, the motive was that Madan had discovered their affair.
A knife allegedly used in the crime was also recovered.