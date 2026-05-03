Meerut man arrested after allegedly killing wife, faking robbery story
India
In Meerut, a man was arrested for allegedly killing his wife after she confronted him about his extramarital affair.
He tried to cover it up by faking a robbery and blaming unknown attackers, but police caught on when his story didn't add up.
Wife's discovery sparked deadly argument
According to police, the wife's discovery of the affair led to a heated argument that turned deadly.
The husband's attempt to stage the scene as a robbery quickly fell apart under questioning, leading to his arrest.
The case is a tough reminder of how serious relationship conflicts can get.