Meerut man Kapil allegedly poisons son Krishna, both later die
A heartbreaking incident unfolded in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, on Friday, where a 35-year-old man named Kapil and his four-year-old son Krishna died after an alleged poisoning.
Police said Kapil was deeply upset that his wife chose to stay with her parents following her sister's wedding, which led to a heated dispute and this tragic outcome.
Police question both families
According to police, Kapil went to his in-laws' house twice: the second visit turned into a serious argument.
In anger, he reportedly mixed poison into a soft drink for his son and then drank it himself.
Sadly, Krishna died on the way to the hospital, and Kapil died during treatment early Saturday.
Authorities are still investigating and have questioned both families to understand what led up to this tragedy.