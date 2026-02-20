Meerut Metro to be India's fastest, PM Modi to flag-off
Meerut is about to get a serious upgrade in public transport.
The new Meerut Metro, set to be flagged off by PM Modi this Sunday, will zoom along at 120km/h—making it the fastest metro in India and beating Delhi Airport Express's record.
The route connects Meerut South to Modipuram
The 23-km route connects Meerut South to Modipuram with 13 stations, and the whole ride takes just 30 minutes.
Each train fits over 700 people and offers cushioned seats arranged for both solo travelers and groups.
Here are the features of the metro
You'll find USB ports for charging, CCTV cameras for safety, platform screen doors, luggage racks, plus reserved seats for women, seniors, and disabled passengers.
Stations are designed to be fully accessible with lifts and wheelchair spaces.
Meerut joins UP's growing list of metro cities
Meerut Metro links up directly with Namo Bharat regional rapid trains—so switching between local metro and regional routes is easy.
With this launch, Meerut joins UP's growing list of metro cities.