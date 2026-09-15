Meerut Rishikesh Namo Bharat corridor could shorten Char Dham journeys

While these trains will not drop you right at Kedarnath or Badrinath, they will get you much closer: think Karnaprayag for Badrinath and Rudraprayag or Tilani for Kedarnath, with shorter road trips from there.

Locals in five Garhwal districts will also see better connections.

Plus, this project is a real engineering feat: around 105km of the 127-km route will pass through tunnels, the section up to Shivpuri-Biyasi is expected to be ready in 2028, while the full line is expected to become operational by 2029, making future trips way smoother for everyone.