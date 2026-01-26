Meet Captain Harshita Raghav, leading India's 1st-ever animal contingent
Captain Harshita Raghav from Bhopal is set to break new ground as she becomes the first woman officer to lead the Indian Army's animal contingent at the 77th Republic Day Parade.
A Veterinary Science graduate and one of the first women officers in the Remount and Veterinary Corps (RVC), she'll be marching with a unique team: Bactrian camels, Zanskar ponies, raptors (kites), and Army dogs—all representing India's diverse military animals.
Why is this such a big deal?
Raghav earned "Best Officer" during her training, impressing with her skills in drills, fitness, weapon handling, and animal care.
She calls these animals "silent warriors," saying it's the perfect way to serve both country and creatures.
This marks the Army's first time showcasing such a mix of animals at Republic Day—spotlighting how important they are for military duties and logistics.