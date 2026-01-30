Meet India's youngest woman to command a commercial jet
At just 26, Nivedita Bhasin became the youngest woman to command a commercial jet, flying an Indian Airlines Boeing 737 in 1990.
She started her journey as India's third woman airline pilot and quickly made her mark with both skill and confidence.
Bhasin co-piloted India's 1st all-women crew flight
Bhasin has flown over 22,000 hours on everything from Fokkers to Dreamliners.
She co-piloted India's first all-women crew flight back in 1985 and later was part of the first all-women Boeing crew.
She ferried Air India's second Dreamliner from the US to Delhi—a proud milestone.
Bhasin's daughter is also a pilot
Beyond flying, Bhasin later served as Air India's first female Chief of Flight Safety and champions scholarships for aspiring women pilots.
Aviation runs in her family too: her son flies for Air India, while her daughter made captain at just 25—proving that sky-high dreams really can run in your blood.