Meet India's youngest woman to command a commercial jet

Bhasin co-piloted India's 1st all-women crew flight

Bhasin has flown over 22,000 hours on everything from Fokkers to Dreamliners.

She co-piloted India's first all-women crew flight back in 1985 and later was part of the first all-women Boeing crew.

She ferried Air India's second Dreamliner from the US to Delhi—a proud milestone.