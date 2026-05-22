Meet Padma Bhushan awardee Shatavadhani Dr. R Ganesh

Renowned scholar and polyglot from Karnataka, Shatavadhani Dr. R Ganesh, has been conferred with the Padma Bhushan , India's third-highest civilian award, in recognition of his outstanding contributions to art and India's cultural heritage. The 63-year-old holds the title of Shatavadhani for mastering Avadhana, a classical art where the performer manages 100 different tasks from 100 scholars simultaneously.

Literary feat What is 'Avadhana'? One of the major forms of Avadhana is the Sahitya-avadhana, which involves solving a variety of poetic challenges with verses composed extempore, without using any tools like pen and paper. Dr. Ganesh is credited with reviving the art form in Karnataka single-handedly in 1981, where it was extinct. He has also performed more than 1,300 Ashtavadhanas and five Shatavadhanas.

Polyglot A mark of erudition Dr. Ganesh is counted among India's pre-eminent polyglots, being well-versed in Kannada, Sanskrit, Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Marathi, English, Prakrit, Pali, Greek, Latin, and Italian. He is also a prolific author, having more than 70 books to his credit: he has authored poems, plays, monographs, biographies, literary essays, analytical papers, and scholarly treatises in Kannada, Sanskrit, and English.

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Early life A man of diverse talents and accomplishments Dr. Ganesh was born in Kolar, Karnataka, in 1962. His academic journey is as impressive as his artistic accomplishments. He holds a bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering from UVCE, a master's degree in metallurgy from the Indian Institute of Science, a Master of Arts in Sanskrit, and a Doctor of Letters (DLitt) from Hampi University, awarded for his thesis on Avadhana in Kannada.

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Recognition No stranger to awards Dr. Ganesh has been conferred with some of the most prestigious awards in his lifetime. In 1992, at the age of 29, he became the youngest recipient of the Rajyotsava Prashasti, Karnataka's highest state award. He was honored with the Badarayana-Vyasa Puraskar by the President of India in 2003 for his contributions to Sanskrit literature and received the Sahitya Akademi Translation Prize in 2021.