Meet Suneeta Godbole: Padma Shri awardee who champions tribal healthcare

President Droupadi Murmu will present the Padma Awards for 2026 on May 25 at Rashtrapati Bhavan. Earlier this year, the Indian government announced 131 Padma Awards, including five Padma Vibhushan, 13 Padma Bhushan, and 113 Padma Shri honors. Among the Padma Shri awardees is Chhattisgarh's Suneeta Godbole, who, along with her husband Dr. Ramchandra Godbole, was recognized for decades of healthcare service and social work among tribal communities in Dantewada and Bastar.

Social impact Educating tribal women on pregnancy care, nutrition, child care Suneeta, who has a Master's degree in Social Work (MSW), has made significant strides in educating tribal women. Her work primarily focuses on pregnancy care, nutrition, child care, and health awareness. Thanks to her efforts, many tribal women have now adopted regular health check-ups and improved nutrition. Together with her husband, she runs several programs with the Vanvasi Vikas Samiti (Tribal Development Committee).

Community initiatives MAAS scheme identifies and treats malnourished children One of the major initiatives of the Godbole couple is the MAAS scheme, which identifies and treats children suffering from malnutrition and anemia. They also organize regular medical camps in remote villages along with health education programs for children. The couple's Padma Shri award is being seen as an honor for the entire Bastar region, proving that true dedication to service eventually gets recognized.

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