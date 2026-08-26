Meghalaya Assembly adopts resolution opposing uranium mining and processing
Meghalaya's Legislative Assembly just made it official: the state's Legislative Assembly adopted a resolution opposing uranium mining and processing.
Chief Minister Conrad Sangma led the charge, pointing out that Meghalaya's special land rights, protected by India's constitution, make this stand especially important.
The government will now formally tell the Center about this decision.
Meghalaya communities oppose uranium mining
This isn't just a new debate. People in places like Domiasiat, Wahkyn, and Nongstoin have been saying no to uranium mining since the 1980s, worried about health risks, environmental harm, and losing their homes.
The movement even has its heroes, like Spelity Lyngdoh Langrin, who reportedly refused a major offer from the Uranium Corporation of India Limited (UCIL) for her land, showing how committed locals are to protecting their land and future.