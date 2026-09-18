Meghalaya banks closed today for Unitarian Anniversary Day, others open
India
Heads up if you're in Meghalaya: banks are closed today (Friday, September 18) for Unitarian Anniversary Day. This includes big names like SBI and ICICI Bank.
The rest of India's banks are open as usual, so the closure is just local.
If you need to visit a branch in Meghalaya, it's best to double-check timings before heading out.
Ka Niam Unitarian observed in Khasi-Jaintia
This day marks the founding of the Unitarian faith by Hajom Kissor Singh back in 1887, and it holds special meaning for the Khasi community.
Known locally as Ka Niam Unitarian, it's celebrated with prayer meetings across the Khasi-Jaintia Hills.
The government even declared a holiday in places like East Khasi Hills and Ri-Bhoi so people can observe this important cultural event together.