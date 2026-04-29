Meghalaya court grants bail to Sonam Raghuvanshi accused of murder
India
A Meghalaya court has granted bail to Sonam Raghuvanshi, who's accused of murdering her husband Raja during their honeymoon last year.
Raja, a businessman from Indore, went missing in May 2025 and was later found dead in East Khasi Hills.
Sonam and her alleged lover were arrested after a police investigation.
Raja's family seeks CBI probe
Raja's family isn't happy with the court's call. They plan to challenge the bail in the Meghalaya High Court and have asked for a CBI investigation.
They've raised concerns about how Sonam was arrested and possible issues with the case handling.
Raja's brother, Vipin, as they push for answers and justice.