'She's already released': SC says Sonam Raghuvanshi's bail will remain

Bail reconsideration

Meghalaya honeymoon murder case

The bench, headed by Justices MM Sundresh and Sheel Nagu, was initially inclined to stay the Meghalaya High Court order granting bail to Raghuvanshi. However, they refrained from passing any such order after noting that she had already been released from jail. "If she is released already then we cannot order her arrest again. We thought she was not released," the bench remarked. The court then directed Raghuvanshi to file her response and scheduled a hearing for July 9.