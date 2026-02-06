Meghalaya mine blast: 18 dead, HC orders arrest of operators
A deadly blast at an illegal rat-hole coal mine in Meghalaya's East Jaintia Hills left 18 miners dead and eight injured on Thursday.
The explosion triggered a fire and caused toxic gas to accumulate underground.
Despite a ban since 2014 due to safety risks, these dangerous mining practices are still common in the region.
CM calls for full investigation, promises strict action
Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma has called for a full investigation and promised strict action against those responsible. Two cabinet ministers have been sent to oversee the situation on-site.
Prime Minister Modi announced compensation for victims' families, while Home Minister Amit Shah pledged central support for rescue efforts.
The High Court has also stepped in, ordering arrests of illegal mine operators as rescue teams work to find anyone still trapped.