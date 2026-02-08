Meghalaya mine tragedy: 27 dead; most workers were from Assam

PM Modi announced compensation

Among those lost were daily wage workers from Assam.

Police have arrested two mine operators as part of an ongoing investigation, and Chief Minister Conrad Sangma has called for a full inquiry.

Rat-hole mining—banned for over a decade because it's so dangerous—involves digging narrow tunnels just big enough for one person to crawl through.

In response to the disaster, PM Modi announced compensation of ₹2 lakh for each victim's family and ₹50,000 for those injured.