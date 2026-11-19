Meghalaya named only Indian entry on BBC 2027 travel list
Big news for travel lovers: Meghalaya just made it to BBC's list of the 20 Best Places to Travel in 2027, and it's the only Indian spot there.
The state got a shoutout for its eco-friendly tourism, where you can stay with locals, experience indigenous traditions, and really connect with nature.
Meghalaya supports 1,000 homestays
From living root bridges and sacred forests to Shillong's Cherry Blossom Festival and a lively rock music scene, Meghalaya has a lot going on.
The state is also supporting the creation or upgrade of 1,000 homestays ahead of the 39th National Games in March 2027.
Add in mountain cuisine and ancient pottery traditions: there's plenty here for anyone looking for something different.