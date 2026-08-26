Meghalaya to restore vandalized Bose and Vivekananda statues in Shillong
India
Meghalaya is set to restore the damaged statues of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and Swami Vivekananda in Shillong after they were vandalized during a recent student rally.
Arts and Culture Minister Sanbor Shullai confirmed the move.
Sanbor Shullai condemns vandalism, urges students
Shullai strongly condemned the vandalism, calling it a setback for Meghalaya's growth.
He urged students and youth to learn from the philosophies of the two national icons.