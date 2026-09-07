Meghana Bordikar seeks Maharashtra ban on loud DJs and speakers

Maharashtra's Minister of State for Health, Meghana Bordikar, wants to ban loud DJs and high-decibel speakers at festivals, saying they're a health risk, sharing that her own cousin died in a DJ-related incident last year.

She's urging everyone to celebrate responsibly and follow the Supreme Court's noise rules.

District Guardian Minister Sanjay Shirsat is backing her up, especially with the Ganesh festival season coming up.