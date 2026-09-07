Meghana Bordikar seeks Maharashtra ban on loud DJs and speakers
Maharashtra's Minister of State for Health, Meghana Bordikar, wants to ban loud DJs and high-decibel speakers at festivals, saying they're a health risk, sharing that her own cousin died in a DJ-related incident last year.
She's urging everyone to celebrate responsibly and follow the Supreme Court's noise rules.
District Guardian Minister Sanjay Shirsat is backing her up, especially with the Ganesh festival season coming up.
Yogesh Kadam opposes festival noise ban
While some activists also warn about the dangers of loud music, not all leaders are on board.
The Minister of State in the Home Department Yogesh Kadam recently said festival sounds shouldn't be restricted, highlighting how divided opinions are as Maharashtra gears up for big celebrations.
If bans go ahead, violators could face fines or have their vehicles carrying the equipment seized.