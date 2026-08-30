Meghna Rawal hit standing boy in Bandra, child died
India
A heartbreaking accident in Mumbai's Bandra area on Sunday claimed the life of an eight-year-old boy, who was simply standing by the roadside.
The driver, Meghna Rawal, a gym trainer, hit the child and reportedly kept talking on her phone instead of stopping right away.
Meghna Rawal taken into police custody
An eyewitness shared that the boy was not crossing the road when he was struck.
Two people quickly pulled him from under the car and took him to a hospital using Rawal's vehicle, but sadly he could not be saved.
The eyewitness was upset that Rawal did not stop immediately after hitting a child.
Rawal has been taken into police custody and are investigating what led to this tragic crash, highlighting growing concerns about road safety in Mumbai.