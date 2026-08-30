Meghna Rawal hit standing boy in Bandra, child died

An eyewitness shared that the boy was not crossing the road when he was struck.

Two people quickly pulled him from under the car and took him to a hospital using Rawal's vehicle, but sadly he could not be saved.

The eyewitness was upset that Rawal did not stop immediately after hitting a child.

Rawal has been taken into police custody and are investigating what led to this tragic crash, highlighting growing concerns about road safety in Mumbai.