Mehbooba Mufti stopped amid Amarnath Yatra construction at Sheshnag Lake
Construction for the Amarnath Yatra has people worried about Sheshnag Lake's environment and spiritual importance.
A video showing earthmovers digging along the lake's periphery sparked debates, and on November 24, 2026, former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti was stopped from visiting the lake, fueling calls for more transparency and protection.
J-K study flags 68 glacial lakes
A Jammu and Kashmir government study flagged 68 glacial lakes in Jammu and Kashmir as potentially dangerous (out of 616), but Sheshnag isn't among the five lakes classified as having very high GLOF susceptibility.
Still, the controversy has drawn political attention and raised concerns over religious heritage and environmental conservation.
The Border Roads Organisation is widening tracks for pilgrim safety while promising minimal impact, but many feel careful oversight is still needed to protect both nature and tradition.