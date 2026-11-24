A Jammu and Kashmir government study flagged 68 glacial lakes in Jammu and Kashmir as potentially dangerous (out of 616), but Sheshnag isn't among the five lakes classified as having very high GLOF susceptibility.

Still, the controversy has drawn political attention and raised concerns over religious heritage and environmental conservation.

The Border Roads Organisation is widening tracks for pilgrim safety while promising minimal impact, but many feel careful oversight is still needed to protect both nature and tradition.