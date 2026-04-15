Mehli Mistry seeks SDTT administrator over alleged 2024 agreement breach
Mehli Mistry, a former trustee, wants an administrator appointed to the Sir Dorabji Tata Trust (SDTT), saying the current board isn't following proper governance.
He claims his removal broke a 2024 agreement meant to keep key trustees in place across major Tata trusts.
Mistry accuses Vijay Singh, Venu Srinivasan
Mistry has accused trustee Vijay Singh of taking over ₹20.13 crore in commissions and sitting fees from Tata-linked companies, which he says clashes with Singh's responsibilities.
He also points out that Venu Srinivasan and his son hired Jaguar Land Rover's COO for Norton Motorcycles (owned by TVS Holdings), possibly breaking trust rules.
Mistry is urging authorities to disclose if any payment was made to Jaguar Land Rover for utilizing McGovern's services, raising big questions about how SDTT is being managed.