Mehli Mistry seeks SDTT administrator over alleged 2024 agreement breach

Mistry accuses Vijay Singh, Venu Srinivasan

Mistry has accused trustee Vijay Singh of taking over ₹20.13 crore in commissions and sitting fees from Tata-linked companies, which he says clashes with Singh's responsibilities.

He also points out that Venu Srinivasan and his son hired Jaguar Land Rover's COO for Norton Motorcycles (owned by TVS Holdings), possibly breaking trust rules.

Mistry is urging authorities to disclose if any payment was made to Jaguar Land Rover for utilizing McGovern's services, raising big questions about how SDTT is being managed.