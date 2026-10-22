MeitY pushes homegrown alternatives after BDO International and eMudhra incident
After a recent security incident tied to BDO International and eMudhra, the Indian government is rethinking its reliance on foreign audit firms.
The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) is now pushing for homegrown options to better protect India's digital systems.
MeitY, CERT-In, NPCI probe fake certificates
The trouble started when a researcher alerted Google and other technology companies on October 17, raising concerns about fake digital certificates.
The company quickly revoked affected certificates by October 19.
Now, MeitY has set up an investigation team with the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) and the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) to dig deeper.
Meanwhile, eMudhra's board decided to voluntarily withdraw from the global SSL/TLS certificate business.