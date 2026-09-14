Melani Guria allegedly killed by boyfriend in Rangia hotel
India
Melani Guria was allegedly killed by her boyfriend, Abhijit Kindo, in a hotel near Rangia railway station in Assam.
Melani had traveled from Chennai to Rangia with friends and checked into the hotel; she later visited Kindo's room at the same hotel, where police say she was stabbed.
Kindo detained after reported suicide attempt
After the incident, Kindo reportedly attempted to take his own life but was detained by police following the incident.
Melani's family was aware of the relationship and had reportedly agreed to their marriage but wanted to wait before proceeding with the wedding.
She is now calling for strict punishment for Kindo as police continue their investigation.