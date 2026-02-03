Memoir of ex-Army chief Naravane on pause over defense review
Retired Army chief Manoj Mukund Naravane's memoir, Four Stars of Destiny, has been put on pause as the defense ministry checks it for sensitive info.
The book was set to release in January 2024, but because it covers topics like the 2020 LAC standoff with China and the Agnipath scheme, officials want to make sure nothing confidential slips out.
Legal implications of skipping this step
Naravane led the Army during some tense times—including the deadly Galwan Valley clash in 2020.
By law, retired military leaders need government clearance before publishing anything that might impact national security or relations with other countries.
Skipping this step could mean legal trouble or even losing pension benefits, so these reviews are taken seriously.