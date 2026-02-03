Memoir of ex-Army chief Naravane on pause over defense review India Feb 03, 2026

Retired Army chief Manoj Mukund Naravane's memoir, Four Stars of Destiny, has been put on pause as the defense ministry checks it for sensitive info.

The book was set to release in January 2024, but because it covers topics like the 2020 LAC standoff with China and the Agnipath scheme, officials want to make sure nothing confidential slips out.