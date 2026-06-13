Men constituted 53% of 8,524 marriage suicides in India 2024
India
For the third consecutive year, men made up the majority of marriage-related suicides in India: 53% of 8,524 cases in 2024.
This is a big change from earlier years when women were more affected.
Over the past decade, male suicides linked to marriage jumped by 82%, while numbers for women stayed steady at around 3,900 each year.
Non-settlement and dowry dominate marriage suicides
For men, most cases were tied to "non-settlement of marriage" (43%), while dowry was still the top reason for women (34%).
Uttar Pradesh saw the highest numbers overall.
Age-wise, most women who died were under 30; 53% of men were above 30.
The data points to growing pressures on both genders.