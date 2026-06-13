Men constituted 53% of 8,524 marriage suicides in India 2024 India Jun 13, 2026

For the third consecutive year, men made up the majority of marriage-related suicides in India: 53% of 8,524 cases in 2024.

This is a big change from earlier years when women were more affected.

Over the past decade, male suicides linked to marriage jumped by 82%, while numbers for women stayed steady at around 3,900 each year.