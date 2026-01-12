Merz-Modi meet: What to expect from India-Germany talks
Germany's new Chancellor, Friedrich Merz, is in Ahmedabad for his first official visit to India, meeting PM Modi on January 12-13.
The two leaders are set to seal deals on semiconductors, critical minerals, defense and security cooperation, and skill-building—including plans to set up a renewable energy skills center in Hyderabad.
Why it matters
This visit isn't just about handshakes—it marks a big push for "Make in India," with top German CEOs (including submarine makers) joining the talks.
Expect fresh collaborations on AI, quantum tech, and green hydrogen.
There's also focus on making it easier for Indian students (already 60,000 strong in Germany) and young professionals to move between the countries.
Plus, both sides want to give a final boost to the India-EU Free Trade Agreement before this month's summit—setting up stronger ties across tech, defense, climate action, and jobs for years ahead.