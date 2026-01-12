Merz-Modi meet: What to expect from India-Germany talks

Why it matters

This visit isn't just about handshakes—it marks a big push for "Make in India," with top German CEOs (including submarine makers) joining the talks.

Expect fresh collaborations on AI, quantum tech, and green hydrogen.

There's also focus on making it easier for Indian students (already 60,000 strong in Germany) and young professionals to move between the countries.

Plus, both sides want to give a final boost to the India-EU Free Trade Agreement before this month's summit—setting up stronger ties across tech, defense, climate action, and jobs for years ahead.