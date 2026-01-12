Turkman Gate riots: 18 arrested after demolition drive turns violent
On January 7, violence broke out in Delhi's Turkman Gate during a late-night anti-encroachment demolition near the Faiz-e-Ilahi Mosque.
As 32 bulldozers moved in to clear alleged illegal structures, locals reportedly threw stones at police, injuring five officers.
Police responded with lathis and tear gas to control the crowd.
Two more suspects—Mohd Fahim (30) and Mohd Shehzad (29)—were arrested on January 11, bringing the total arrests to 18.
What's happening now?
The investigation is picking up pace: police are using CCTV footage and social media videos to identify more people involved, including at least 10 influencers identified as involved in spreading misinformation about the demolition.
Security has been tightened in the area with extra patrols, drone surveillance, and paramilitary presence.
The MCD plans further encroachment surveys as authorities continue questioning witnesses and searching for others linked to the unrest.