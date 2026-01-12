Turkman Gate riots: 18 arrested after demolition drive turns violent

What's happening now?

The investigation is picking up pace: police are using CCTV footage and social media videos to identify more people involved, including at least 10 influencers identified as involved in spreading misinformation about the demolition.

Security has been tightened in the area with extra patrols, drone surveillance, and paramilitary presence.

The MCD plans further encroachment surveys as authorities continue questioning witnesses and searching for others linked to the unrest.