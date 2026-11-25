Meta India executives meet Congress in Delhi over account bans
Meta's top India executives sat down with Congress leaders in Delhi on Tuesday, following Youth Congress protests that began on Friday outside Meta offices in Hyderabad, Mumbai, and Gurugram.
Protesters are upset about account bans and want more transparency around why certain posts or accounts get restricted.
Congress accuses Meta of bias
In their first direct meeting since the protests began, Congress raised concerns about restrictions on its leaders' accounts and accused Meta of favoring the ruling party.
The Youth Congress is calling for banned accounts to be restored and for clearer rules on moderation.
Meta says it follows Indian law and denies any political bias; Congress did not immediately respond to a request for comment.