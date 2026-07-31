Meta takes down PM Modi NEET 2026 Instagram video
India isn't happy with Meta after it took down a video from PM Modi's official Instagram, where he talked about NEET 2026 exam issues during a long protest.
The post exploded online (over 303 million views in just 24 hours) and happened right as Modi crossed 105 million followers on the platform.
Government seeks tougher exam cheating penalties
Meta blamed a "technical glitch," but the government says that's not good enough, even though it accepted Meta's apology.
Officials have now called in Meta's global public policy head for a chat.
Meanwhile, the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Communications and Information Technology is set to discuss social media rules with big tech companies like Meta, X (formerly Twitter), and Google.
The government is also pushing for stricter laws against exam cheating, including up to 10 years in jail and fast-track courts to handle cases quickly.