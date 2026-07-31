Meta takes down PM Modi NEET 2026 Instagram video

Meta blamed a "technical glitch," but the government says that's not good enough, even though it accepted Meta's apology.

Officials have now called in Meta's global public policy head for a chat.

Meanwhile, the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Communications and Information Technology is set to discuss social media rules with big tech companies like Meta, X (formerly Twitter), and Google.

The government is also pushing for stricter laws against exam cheating, including up to 10 years in jail and fast-track courts to handle cases quickly.