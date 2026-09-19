Meteorological Centre forecasts rain in Tamil Nadu through September 25
India
Heads up, Tamil Nadu: expect rain through September 25, says the Regional Meteorological Centre.
Thanks to a weather system near the Gulf of Mannar, you can look forward to cooler days: Chennai should see light to moderate showers with temperatures around 36 to 37 degrees Celsius.
Heavy rain expected in 15 districts
Heavy rain and winds (gusty winds reaching speeds of 40-50km/h) are on the cards for 15 districts like Nilgiris and Madurai this Sunday and Monday.
Chennai and other spots may get moderate rain too.
While a low-pressure area is forming over the Bay of Bengal, it probably will not do much for water storage, but this wet spell could help ease Tamil Nadu's 23% rain deficit.