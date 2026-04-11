Meteorological department warns Uttar Pradesh temperatures may cross 40°C soon India Apr 11, 2026

Heads up, Uttar Pradesh! The Meteorological Department has signaled that temperatures in cities like Lucknow could soon cross 40 degrees Celsius.

After a recent jump of 6 to 8 degrees Celsius over just three days, things are heating up, though temperatures are still a bit below the usual for this time of year.

The spike is expected as strong westerly winds weaken after April 12 and no new weather systems roll in.