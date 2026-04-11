Meteorological department warns Uttar Pradesh temperatures may cross 40°C soon
Heads up, Uttar Pradesh! The Meteorological Department has signaled that temperatures in cities like Lucknow could soon cross 40 degrees Celsius.
After a recent jump of 6 to 8 degrees Celsius over just three days, things are heating up, though temperatures are still a bit below the usual for this time of year.
The spike is expected as strong westerly winds weaken after April 12 and no new weather systems roll in.
Prayagraj and Jhansi near 37.6°C highs
On Saturday, Lucknow hit a high of 35.3 degrees Celsius, almost 2 degrees Celsius cooler than average for April. Nights have been even chillier at 18.4 degrees Celsius.
Meanwhile, Prayagraj and Jhansi are feeling warmer with highs near 37.6 degrees Celsius, while Bareilly and Moradabad stayed cooler.
Dry weather continues across major cities like Varanasi and Agra, with no rain in sight and clear skies likely pushing temperatures higher next week.