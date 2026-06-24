Meteorologists: 3 aligned systems triggered Mumbai floods and traffic jams
India
Mumbai woke up to some serious rain on Tuesday, with flooded streets and traffic jams everywhere.
Turns out, this wasn't your usual monsoon shower: meteorologists say three different weather systems lined up perfectly, causing a big spike in rainfall across the city and region.
Systems pulled moisture from Arabian Sea
A cyclonic circulation over Mumbai, a midlevel trough stretching from Vidarbha, and a strong offshore trough along Maharashtra's coast all teamed up.
This combination pulled in moisture-heavy winds from the Arabian Sea and created super unstable air, perfect for those towering rain clouds we saw on satellite images.
These cloud systems maintained themselves for several hours, causing heavy rainfall across Mumbai, Thane, and neighboring districts.