Meteorologists: 3 aligned systems triggered Mumbai floods and traffic jams

Systems pulled moisture from Arabian Sea

A cyclonic circulation over Mumbai, a midlevel trough stretching from Vidarbha, and a strong offshore trough along Maharashtra's coast all teamed up.

This combination pulled in moisture-heavy winds from the Arabian Sea and created super unstable air, perfect for those towering rain clouds we saw on satellite images.

These cloud systems maintained themselves for several hours, causing heavy rainfall across Mumbai, Thane, and neighboring districts.