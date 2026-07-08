Meteorologists forecast India's southwest monsoon pause July 13 to 20 India Jul 08, 2026

Heads up, India's southwest monsoon is set to take a break from July 13 to 20, with meteorologists tracking global and regional weather models saying we'll see less rain across most regions.

This pause comes just after recent downpours helped shrink the country's rainfall deficit, but now, fewer low-pressure systems over the Bay of Bengal mean showers will be patchy for a bit.