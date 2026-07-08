Meteorologists forecast India's southwest monsoon pause July 13 to 20
India
Heads up, India's southwest monsoon is set to take a break from July 13 to 20, with meteorologists tracking global and regional weather models saying we'll see less rain across most regions.
This pause comes just after recent downpours helped shrink the country's rainfall deficit, but now, fewer low-pressure systems over the Bay of Bengal mean showers will be patchy for a bit.
Kharif sowing hit briefly, relief expected
This dry spell lands right in the middle of kharif sowing season, so farmers in Gujarat, Kerala, and Karnataka could feel the pinch even though earlier rains improved soil moisture.
The good news? Meteorologists expect the monsoon to bounce back after July 20, so more widespread rain could be on its way soon, bringing relief to areas still running dry.