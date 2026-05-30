Methanol-laced liquor in Pune kills 14, nearly 6,000kg seized

Eight arrested, CM hands CID probe

Most victims were from Phugewadi and Hadapsar (10 died in one area, four in the other) and five more are still undergoing treatment at a hospital in Pimpri-Chinchwad.

So far, eight people linked to supplying or selling the spurious liquor have been arrested.

The state is stepping up its crackdown on illegal liquor networks, with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis calling the case "very serious" and handing over the probe to CID.