Methanol-laced liquor in Pune kills 14, nearly 6,000kg seized
A heartbreaking incident in Pune saw 14 people lose their lives after drinking toxic, methanol-laced liquor.
Authorities quickly traced the source and seized nearly 6,000kg of industrial methanol from a warehouse in Thane, which was reportedly used to spike cheap country-made alcohol consumed in Hadapsar and Phugewadi.
Eight arrested, CM hands CID probe
Most victims were from Phugewadi and Hadapsar (10 died in one area, four in the other) and five more are still undergoing treatment at a hospital in Pimpri-Chinchwad.
So far, eight people linked to supplying or selling the spurious liquor have been arrested.
The state is stepping up its crackdown on illegal liquor networks, with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis calling the case "very serious" and handing over the probe to CID.