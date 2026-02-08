'Metro Man' calls RRTS a political stunt to block rail

Instead of RRTS, Sreedharan wants a high-speed rail line from Thiruvananthapuram to Kannur, with trains running up to 200km/h and cutting travel time to just over three hours. The route would have 22 stations—mostly elevated or underground—and cost about ₹1 lakh crore.

DMRC office opened in Ponnani

In early February 2026 (last Monday), Sreedharan opened a DMRC office in Ponnani to get the detailed project report ready within six months and start fieldwork before monsoon.

He also argued that RRTS is meant for metro areas and not long-distance trips like Thiruvananthapuram-Kasaragod.

Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw spoke in Parliament about improving rail connectivity in Kerala and urged faster land acquisition for railway works.