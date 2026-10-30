MG Devasahayam issues legal notice to Karnataka police over firecrackers

Retired IAS officer M.G. Devasahayam has sent a legal notice to top Karnataka police officials, frustrated by loud firecracker noise at night that just won't stop.

He says the police aren't enforcing the Supreme Court's ban on noisy firecrackers after 10pm and, despite repeated complaints since August, nothing has changed.

The constant noise and smoke have even made his health worse, especially with headaches and high blood pressure.