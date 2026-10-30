MG Devasahayam issues legal notice to Karnataka police over firecrackers
India
Retired IAS officer M.G. Devasahayam has sent a legal notice to top Karnataka police officials, frustrated by loud firecracker noise at night that just won't stop.
He says the police aren't enforcing the Supreme Court's ban on noisy firecrackers after 10pm and, despite repeated complaints since August, nothing has changed.
The constant noise and smoke have even made his health worse, especially with headaches and high blood pressure.
Devasahayam seeks night patrols and inquiry
Devasahayam isn't just speaking for himself: he's pushing for better night patrolling and wants an inquiry into why earlier complaints were ignored.
His move highlights how ongoing firecracker disturbances are taking a toll on people's well-being, especially older residents or those with health issues.