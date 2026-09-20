MGM Hospital ceiling plaster falls injuring 6, Ramkumar Reddy says
India
Part of the ceiling plaster fell at MGM Hospital, injuring six people, including two patients.
Thankfully, everyone is safe and only suffered minor bruises.
The hospital's superintendent, Ramkumar Reddy, said a false ceiling and a fan helped soften the impact.
Staff evacuate patients, safety checks ongoing
Hospital staff quickly evacuated the area and moved patients to another ward as a precaution.
While there was no major structural damage, safety checks are ongoing.
The government is now speeding up construction of a new hospital building.