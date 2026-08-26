MGR's 1986 AIADMK knife advice sparked DMK leader Karunanidhi ire
India
Back in 1986, Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister MGR made headlines by telling his AIADMK party members to carry knives for "self-defence," saying the police couldn't always keep them safe from rival attacks.
This bold advice, given at a party conference in Madurai, didn't sit well with everyone: DMK leader Karunanidhi accused him of encouraging violence and ignoring the law.
Petition over MGR's oath dismissed
Things got serious when a petition challenged whether MGR should stay chief minister for allegedly breaking his constitutional oath.
The Madras High Court ended up dismissing it, pointing out that only the governor can decide on such matters.
MGR stuck to his stance, insisting he just wanted to protect his people from political violence.