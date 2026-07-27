MGU interim VC D. Mavoothu orders removal of cockroach poster
Mahatma Gandhi University (MGU) in Kerala is buzzing after Interim Vice Chancellor D. Mavoothu ordered a cockroach poster taken down from the campus entrance.
The poster was part of student protests about leaked exam papers and was meant for a national conference.
Mavoothu directed the removal, citing a new rule banning political content in programs conducted using university funds and requiring prior approval for the use of the university emblem on publicity materials.
Students march as union accuses VC
The Student Federation of India-led union says the rule doesn't apply since its posters didn't use university emblems: they just wanted to highlight student concerns.
Union Chairman M. Abhinav called the removal unfair and accused the vice chancellor of political bias due to his BJP ties.
Students marched in protest on July 27, 2026.
The dispute follows a series of controversies surrounding Mavoothu's decisions.