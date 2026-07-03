MHA clarifies Ram Janmabhoomi Trust independent amid donation theft allegations

Police arrest 8, trust leaders resign

Police are still investigating alleged thefts from temple donations and have arrested eight people so far, recovering nearly 80 lakh rupees during the investigation, including over ₹20 lakh in cash and gold chains.

In response, former trust general secretary Champat Rai and trustee Anil Mishra have resigned on moral grounds, with the trust maintaining that the resignations should not be interpreted as an admission of wrongdoing and promising a fair and transparent investigation into the allegations.