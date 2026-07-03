MHA clarifies Ram Janmabhoomi Trust independent amid donation theft allegations
The Ministry of Home Affairs has stepped in to clarify that the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, which runs the Ayodhya Ram Temple, is totally independent and not controlled by the government.
The MHA's position was clarified earlier in a submission to the CIC in February 2025, and that clarification has gained renewed attention amid the donation theft allegations.
The trust was set up as per a Supreme Court order back in 2019.
Police arrest 8, trust leaders resign
Police are still investigating alleged thefts from temple donations and have arrested eight people so far, recovering nearly 80 lakh rupees during the investigation, including over ₹20 lakh in cash and gold chains.
In response, former trust general secretary Champat Rai and trustee Anil Mishra have resigned on moral grounds, with the trust maintaining that the resignations should not be interpreted as an admission of wrongdoing and promising a fair and transparent investigation into the allegations.