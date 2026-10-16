MHA cuts mobile internet around Raisina Hill to maintain peace
During the Delhi protests, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) cut off mobile internet around Raisina Hill between 10pm on Oct. 9 to 10pm on Oct. 10, 2026, in a 4-km radius of Raisina Hill.
They say this move was needed to keep things peaceful and avoid chaos, but Wi-Fi and other noncellular internet still worked.
Home Secretary Govind Mohan called the suspension "proportionate" to what was happening at the time.
Officials apologize, Tushar Mehta calls formality
After a contempt notice from the Supreme Court, top officials, including Mohan and Delhi's Police Commissioner, offered unconditional apologies.
However, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told the court these apologies were just a formality and not an admission that anyone broke the rules.
The government says it's focused on keeping public order during protests, even if tough calls are needed.