MHA cuts mobile internet around Raisina Hill to maintain peace

During the Delhi protests, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) cut off mobile internet around Raisina Hill between 10pm on Oct. 9 to 10pm on Oct. 10, 2026, in a 4-km radius of Raisina Hill.

They say this move was needed to keep things peaceful and avoid chaos, but Wi-Fi and other noncellular internet still worked.

Home Secretary Govind Mohan called the suspension "proportionate" to what was happening at the time.