MHA warns of rising matrimonial scams on websites and apps
The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) is warning people about a surge in matrimonial scams on matrimonial websites and apps.
Scammers are making fake profiles (often pretending to be doctors, engineers, or NRIs) to win trust and then ask for money with emotional stories.
The MHA says don't rush into things, double-check details, and be wary if someone avoids video calls or pushes for quick commitments.
MHA details red flags and reporting
Common red flags include requests for cash to cover customs fees, travel costs, or sudden emergencies.
MHA suggests using reverse image search tools to spot stolen photos and always verifying social media accounts.
If you get caught up in a scam, save all chats and receipts as evidence and report it right away via the national cyber helpline (1930) or the government's cybercrime portal.