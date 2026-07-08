MHA warns of rising matrimonial scams on websites and apps India Jul 08, 2026

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) is warning people about a surge in matrimonial scams on matrimonial websites and apps.

Scammers are making fake profiles (often pretending to be doctors, engineers, or NRIs) to win trust and then ask for money with emotional stories.

The MHA says don't rush into things, double-check details, and be wary if someone avoids video calls or pushes for quick commitments.