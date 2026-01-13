Microplastics in Xi'an air have tripled since COVID-19, study finds

Researchers found that microplastics in Xi'an's air have shot up threefold since the pandemic, based on their study comparing samples before and after the pandemic. These tiny plastic bits are found in PM2.5 particles—the stuff we all end up breathing.

Disposable masks and daily waste fueling the problem Turns out, disposable masks are a big reason for this spike. As they break down or get tossed out, they shed plastic fibers into the air.

Add in synthetic clothes, tires, and packaging, and it's a recipe for more microplastics swirling through the city.

Health risks: Microplastics reach deep into lungs These microplastic particles can travel deep into your lungs—and younger people might be even more at risk.

They can carry chemicals and germs with them, spreading far from their source thanks to wind and city life.