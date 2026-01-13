'For every dog bite, we'll...fix heavy compensation for states': SC 

The Supreme Court on Tuesday raised serious concerns over the issue of stray dog attacks, questioning the accountability of states and dog lovers. The court asked who should be responsible when children or elderly people are killed or injured by these animals. "Emotions seem to be there only for the dogs," said a bench, suggesting that human safety is often overlooked in favor of animal welfare.

Compensation proposal SC proposes heavy compensation for states, dog feeders The court also proposed fixing heavy compensation for states and making dog feeders liable for attacks. "For every dog bite, for every death, we will be likely fixing heavy compensation for states," the court said. It asked why stray dogs are allowed to roam freely when they can bite and chase people. "You take them to your house, keep them...why should they be allowed to roam around, biting, chasing? The effect of a dog bite is lifelong," the bench said.

SC 'It seems very elitist...' The remarks came in response to advocate Menaka Guruswamy, who, appearing for two animal trusts and shelters, called the stray dogs issue an "emotional matter." "It seems very elitist to make these arguments pertaining to one species," Guruswamy argued, to which the bench replied, "Emotions seem to be only for the dogs."

Previous hearing SC recalls previous hearing on stray dog attacks The Supreme Court also recalled its previous hearing on January 7, where it had refused to watch videos of alleged cruelty toward dogs. The court had noted that there are also videos of dogs attacking children and the elderly. Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, representing petitioners in the case, argued that treating animals with empathy could avert attacks. However, Justice Vikram Nath pointed out the unpredictability of dog behavior. "How can you identify? Which dog is in what mood?" Nath asked.