Microsoft's Nicholas Butts warns India 7th most targeted by cyberattacks
India
At the NDTV World Summit, Microsoft's Nicholas Butts shared that India is now the seventh most targeted country for cyber attacks, third in Asia.
He called these threats "very real" and stressed how urgent it is to stay alert, especially as hackers get smarter with AI.
Microsoft flags 'Storm 3168' and 'EvilTokens'
To keep up, Microsoft analyzes a mind-blowing 165 trillion signals and checks 5 billion emails every day.
Butts pointed out new dangers like "Storm 3168," a Chinese ransomware group using AI for global attacks, and "EvilTokens," a totally autonomous criminal infrastructure that sold access for $1,500 with a $500 subscription a month for first-time buyers, which has already hit over 10,000 organizations worldwide.